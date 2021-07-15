Halo - Driverless Car Service

T-Mobile is fueling innovation, working with startups across a variety of industries to launch new 5G services including driverless cars. All built on the foundation of its supercharged 5G network. For more on one of the first commercial driverless car services in the US, visit www.T-Mobile.com.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 22:49:23-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.