Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Halo - Driverless Car Service

items.[0].videoTitle
T-Mobile is fueling innovation, working with startups across a variety of industries to launch new 5G services including driverless cars.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 22:49:23-04

T-Mobile is fueling innovation, working with startups across a variety of industries to launch new 5G services including driverless cars. All built on the foundation of its supercharged 5G network. For more on one of the first commercial driverless car services in the US, visit www.T-Mobile.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku