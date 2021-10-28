Good Timing With Jo Firestone

During her weekly class at the Greenwich House Senior Center, comedian Jo Firestone teaches comedy to a group of seniors who prove to be more provocative, political and unfiltered on-stage than off. This hilarious and heartwarming special follows Jo’s comedy workshop as she prepares these ageless comics for their first live stand-up show.

Jo Firestone is a comedian whose work can be seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Joe Pera Talks With You, High Maintenance, Shrill, and the new adult animated show, Teenage Euthanasia. She can be heard on Maximum Fun’s Dr. Gameshow, a podcast she co-hosts with Manolo Moreno and Comedy Central’s “Everyday Decisions,” a podcast she hosts all alone. Her album, "The Hits" is available on Comedy Central Records, and if you like puns, check out “Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers.”