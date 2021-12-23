Gifts To Keep You Looking Fresh And Fit

This year, 90% of US adults plan on celebrating the holidays. The National Retail Federation finds the average consumer will spend close to $1,000 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves, friends and family. With a supply chain disruption and so many gifts to sift and sort through, what are the perfect finds for the favorite people in your life?

Whether searching for the latest beauty and skin must haves to the best bets for getting a stellar home workout, our expert has done the heavy lifting and crafted the best gift list for your audiences’ review.

This segment is brought to you by Allison+Partners, KVD Beauty, and OLEHENRIKSEN