As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, Americans are ready to make up for lost time. In fact, surveyed Americans say they are most excited to travel, get together with friends and family, eat out at a restaurant or bar and shop for fun. Additionally, surveyed shoppers say they are most excited to celebrate birthdays (73%) and holidays (71%) together, and 76% of them anticipate giving more gifts this year.

As the summer season heats up with birthdays and gatherings like re-scheduled weddings and family celebrations, gifting expert, Shelley Hunter, has a gift idea to celebrate any occasion.

Some of her gifting tips include:

EXPERIENCES - Giving “experiences” over “things” has been an increasing trend for the past few years, but this year it will really take precedence as people venture out.

BUY IN BULK - With so many of last year’s celebrations rescheduled for this summer, people might get more invitations than ever. An easy way to celebrate and stay within budget is to buy gifts in bulk that could work for any occasion and keep them on-hand as invitations arise.

GO DIGITAL – There’s no easier gift to give than a digital gift card. With just a few clicks, you can order an eGift to the recipient’s favorite stores and restaurants. The eGift is delivered via email and the recipient can redeem it in stores and online.

PAIRING - Though digital gifting offers ease and convenience, for people planning to gift in-person, consider pairing complimentary items that can be experienced in the moment.

For more information, please visit: www.GiftCards.com

