Getting Into The Holiday ‘Spirit’

With the holidays approaching, and party-prep in full-swing, it’s a great time to start planning that holiday drink menu. While many will turn to the classics like beer and wine, the holidays are the perfect to opportunity to show off those mixology skills everyone has been working on the last 18 months.
And what better way to do that – and give back to the community at the same time– than with tequila. Lobos 1707, the popular tequila brand backed by Lebron James, recently launched an initiative to support World Central Kitchen (WCK) on their mission to help end hunger. For every bottle of Lobos 1707 tequila sold, one meal will be donated to the World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010, the World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. WCK has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.
This segment is brought to you by Lobos 1707
About Diego OsorioDiego Osorio is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707, a tequila brand that launched in 2020. Ten years ago, Diego discovered the story of his namesake great-great grandfather's legacy as a Spanish Viceroy King, who transported Pedro Ximénez Sherry barrels from Spain to Mexico. Once the sherry depleted, they filled the empty barrels with an agave spirit (now known as tequila), allowing the tequila to barrel age during their journey home. Diego made it his mission to replicate the traditional agave-based recipe enjoyed by his forefathers for centuries. With Lobos 1707, his goal is to create a brand that encourages unity, legacy, and authenticity, and represents the endangered subspecies of humans who are intentional, audacious, and balance the art of being unapologetically genuine while still caring for the greater good of the pack. Osorio is an avid polo player, co-founder of the non-profit ONE MILE ONE SMILE, travel addict, adventure-seeker, sports enthusiast, music aficionado and designer.