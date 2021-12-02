Getting Into The Holiday ‘Spirit’

With the holidays approaching, and party-prep in full-swing, it’s a great time to start planning that holiday drink menu. While many will turn to the classics like beer and wine, the holidays are the perfect to opportunity to show off those mixology skills everyone has been working on the last 18 months.

And what better way to do that – and give back to the community at the same time– than with tequila. Lobos 1707, the popular tequila brand backed by Lebron James, recently launched an initiative to support World Central Kitchen (WCK) on their mission to help end hunger. For every bottle of Lobos 1707 tequila sold, one meal will be donated to the World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010, the World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis. WCK has served more than 50 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.

