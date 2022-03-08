It’s time for customers to be appreciated – and for these companies, the customer is at the center of everything they do.

Together with Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, GM has introduced the all-new My GM Rewards Card™, built to reward customers at almost every turn.

The card unlocks a rewards experience that only GM can offer, allowing Cardmembers to use points toward buying, leasing and servicing a new GM vehicle1. Cardmembers can now earn in many ways, earning 7X total points with any GM purchase and 4X points everywhere else2. The My GM Rewards Card is seamlessly integrated into the Marcus app and within seconds of approval, Cardmembers can access their virtual card number, rewards totals, and more in just a couple of taps – making it a turnkey mobile-friendly solution for managing finances on the go and at home.

To help generate even more excitement across the country, the My GM Rewards Card is launching a series of Appreciation Experience opportunities that will begin in February. Stay tuned on whether the Appreciation Experience will be headed to your local market!

Card benefits include:

Unlimited 7X total points for every $1 spent with GM 2

Unlimited 4X points for every $1 spent everywhere else 2

Points do not expire with an open account in good standing

Earn a $100 card statement credit, when you spend $1,500 on fuel or pay six months of electric bills for a registered GM electric vehicle per calendar year3

Get a $50 allowance when you use your My GM Rewards Card for vehicle detailing at a participating GM dealer every calendar year 4

Immediate Gold Tier in My GM Rewards, upon card approval

World Elite Mastercard® benefits

Station Note: This segment is brought to you by General Motors and Marcus by Goldman Sachs

DISCLOSURES

1Cardmembers can redeem up to $1,000 in points (100,000 points= $1,000 value when redeemed at GM) per calendar year toward eligible Certified Pre-Owned GM vehicles. Exclusions apply, please see complete Program Rules, log in to mygmrewards.com.

2 Subject to credit approval. Cardmembers will earn 7 points total for every dollar spent on the My GM Rewards Card at GM, less credits and returns. To earn on most OnStar and Connected Services plans, a My GM Rewards Card online account is required. Cardmembers will earn 4 points for every dollar spent on the My GM Rewards Card on eligible purchases outside of GM. Please see Program Rules for other terms, conditions, exclusions and limitations.

3 Eligible GM electric vehicle owners must verify their account and activate through mygmrewardscard.com to receive a $100 statement credit for using their My GM Rewards Card to pay 6 electrical bills from January 2022 to December 2022. For complete rules log in to mygmrewardscard.com.

Cardmembers must verify their account and activate through mygmrewardscard.com to receive a $100 statement credit once $1,500 is spent on the My GM Rewards Card in fuel purchases at eligible gas stations per calendar year. Points will be applied based on the merchant category code used by the merchant who reports a transaction. GM and Goldman Sachs Bank USA are not responsible for merchant category code errors made by merchants. Log in to mygmrewardscard.com for more details.

4 Cardmembers receive a $50 allowance per calendar year to apply toward vehicle detailing services at a participating GM dealer. Dealer will apply allowance at time of service. No activation required.