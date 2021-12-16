Fuel Change With Your Choice At The Pump

You and your audience already know how small changes can make a big impact. Reusable grocery bags, LED light bulbs, recycling, are all great changes to adopt. Even as gas prices are on the rise, you can also make a difference in the way you fuel your car – a change that would even save you money at the pump. Using more biofuel is a simple change that can change everything.

Biofuels like plant-based ethanol are a simple change anyone with a car 2001 and newer can make to benefit the earth. Ethanol is a simple solution toward a greener today that also provides working families the best value at the pump. Ethanol saves the average household $142 per year – an average of 22 cents per gallon – with even greater savings in fuel with higher blends of ethanol like E15 – a 15% ethanol blend, also known to consumers at the pump as Unleaded88.

Biofuels like plant-based ethanol can reduce carbon emissions by 46% compared to traditional gasoline. And an across-the-board national move from Unleaded87 (E10) to Unleaded88 (E15) would save consumers even more--to the tune of $12.2 billion annually in fuel costs – while reducing carbon emissions by nearly 20 million tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 4 million cars off the road. Across the 30 states where Unleaded88 is available, it consistently sells on average up 10 cents below the price for regular gasoline – even amid this current fuel crisis

