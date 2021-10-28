From Farm To Grocery Aisle To Table

Farmers and ranchers account for less than 2% of the US population but they’re vital to keeping our communities healthy. They produce the food we eat and contribute to local economies—and they’re a critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to addressing climate change.

All food production comes with an environmental footprint and farmers are often seen as the cause, not the solution, to big environmental issues. But through innovative practices that address waste and emissions, farms are making positive changes for people and the planet.