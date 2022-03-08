Fresh Ideas In Your Local Frozen Food Aisle

Spending more time at home has many of us exploring our creativity in the kitchen. When seeking out unique meal ideas and bold flavors, look no further than the frozen food aisle at your local supermarket. Innovation in the frozen food aisle means you can find foods for every dietary and lifestyle want or need including plant-based, gluten-free, organic, and more. Chef-inspired frozen foods include worldly flavors, unique ingredients and trendy dishes and can be an ideal way to try new foods and flavors that you might not consider making at home. Plus, frozen foods are made with real ingredients and flash frozen to lock in all their beneficial nutrients.

DID YOU KNOW?

Frozen foods are hotter than ever! Sales were up 21% in 2020 and continue to grow.

The frozen food aisle is a destination for a good food experience with farm-to-table, simple ingredients and healthier options readily available.

59% of consumers choose frozen foods for dinner.

For more information please visit: https://www.easyhomemeals.com/ [easyhomemeals.com]