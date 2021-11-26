Fisher House Giving Tuesday

‘Tis the season to give thanks and give back. #GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a day that encourages people to show kindness toward others by giving back. What better time than the giving season to show appreciation and support to the military community?

About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for their network of comfort homes where military & veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital. These homes are located at military and VA medical centers around the world. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room.

Learn how you can get involved at: www.fisherhouse.org

These interviews are provided by Fisher House Foundation