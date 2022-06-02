First-Of-Its Kind Blood Test Can Help Detect Liver Disease

Watch
Early Detection of Patients at Risk of Disease Progression
INNOVATIVE FIRST-OF-ITS KIND BLOOD TEST CAN HELP TURN THE TIDE AGAINST LIVER DISEASE
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 02, 2022
Currently, an estimated 80-90 million people in the U.S. have diagnosed or undiagnosed nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Among these, up to 20 million could have non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with as many as four-six million people projected to have advanced fibrosis, or scarring

NASH is often called a ‘silent killer’ since patients typically don’t exhibit symptoms until the disease has progressed to the point of serious organ damage.
Dr. Chuck Cooper, Chief Medical Officer, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers discusses how this new test can help assess the risk of NASH progressing in patients.

Paid for by: Siemens Healthineers

