First-Ever ‘Ecosystem’ Of Devices Launch To Continuously

As people are called back to workplaces, return to schools, and engage in pre-pandemic activities, there’s more concern than ever how much of a health risk this poses - regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated.

Current methods of chemical disinfection have proven to be largely ineffective and are nearly impossible to verify.

A proven method of disinfection is UV-C light. This 100-year-old technology has been trusted by hospitals to reduce the spread of infection, including Covid-19, yet its use has remained prohibitive to most businesses, until now.

For the first time, businesses will be able to measure and manage UV-C disinfection in real-time, thanks to AI, machine learning and IoT connected hardware.

Technological advances, lending to the first ever continuous automated disinfection ecosystem include:

Far-UVC, for safe real-time disinfection of air and surfaces in occupied spaces.

The first LED-UV powered Upper-Room UVGI device.

Combined with applied data science, hospital-grade UV-C systems are now accessible and practical for workplaces, schools, restaurants, healthcare facilities and other venues and public spaces nationwide.

Provided by R-Zero

