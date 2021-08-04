First-Ever ‘Ecosystem’ Of Devices Launch To Continuously

As people are called back to workplaces, return to schools, and engage in pre-pandemic activities, there’s more concern than ever how much of a health risk this poses - regardless of whether someone has been vaccinated.
Current methods of chemical disinfection have proven to be largely ineffective and are nearly impossible to verify.
A proven method of disinfection is UV-C light. This 100-year-old technology has been trusted by hospitals to reduce the spread of infection, including Covid-19, yet its use has remained prohibitive to most businesses, until now.
For the first time, businesses will be able to measure and manage UV-C disinfection in real-time, thanks to AI, machine learning and IoT connected hardware.
Technological advances, lending to the first ever continuous automated disinfection ecosystem include:
- Far-UVC, for safe real-time disinfection of air and surfaces in occupied spaces.
- The first LED-UV powered Upper-Room UVGI device.
Combined with applied data science, hospital-grade UV-C systems are now accessible and practical for workplaces, schools, restaurants, healthcare facilities and other venues and public spaces nationwide.
Provided by R-Zero