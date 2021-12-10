Find The Health Insurance Plan That’s Right For You And Your Family With Marcus Robinson

Finding the right health care coverage for your needs may be confusing. You might have heard about Affordable Care Act Plans, also known as Obamacare or the exchanges, but perhaps like many other uninsured Americans, you assumed coverage would be too expensive. The fact is, millions [kff.org] of Americans remain uninsured, despite qualifying for assistance — and there are more coverage options than ever before.

Health care is personal. You want to look at how frequently you use health care, what medications you take and what the cost of them might be — and keep that in mind while shopping. You also might want to look at what physicians and hospitals are in network. Many plans may offer virtual visits at no additional cost, or offer wellness and value-added benefits.

This segment is brought to you by UnitedHealthcare

