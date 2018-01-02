As the ball drops on 2017, the number of people feeling good about their financial situation is at an all-time high – even while those making financial resolutions has sunk to an all-time low. According to Fidelity’s ninth annual New Year Financial Resolutions study . 47 percent say they are in a better financial situation this year, the highest level since the inception of the study and 76 percent predict they will be better off financially in 2018.

Despite this, only 27 percent of people plan to ring in the New Year with a financial resolution, down from 36 percent the year before. What’s behind this and what are the top 3 financial resolutions for Americans this year?