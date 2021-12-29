FDA Approved Eye Drop For Blurry Near Vision

This holiday season, people with presbyopia or age-related blurry near vision have a new option to manage their condition, thanks to VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCL ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, a first-of-its-kind, once-daily prescription eye drop to treat presbyopia in adults.

Nearly 128 million Americans, or roughly half of the U.S. adult population, have age-related blurry near vision or presbyopia, a common and progressive eye condition which makes it difficult to see things up close and usually affects adults after age 40.1,2 Common signs a patient may have presbyopia include problems seeing and focusing on objects that are close, squinting, enlarging text on digital devices, needing brighter lighting when reading and holding reading material at an arm’s distance to focus properly on it.3

For more information please visit: www.vuity.com [vuity.com]

VUITY Use and Important Safety Information

USE

VUITY™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 1.25% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

· Do not use VUITY if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

· Use caution when driving at night or performing hazardous activities in poor lighting.

· Temporary problems when changing focus between near and distant objects may occur. Do not drive or use machinery if vision is not clear.

· Seek immediate medical care if you experience any sudden vision loss.

· If you wear contact lenses, they should be removed prior to VUITY use. Wait 10 minutes after dosing before reinserting contact lenses.

· Do not touch the dropper tip to any surface as this may contaminate the contents.

· If more than one topical eye medication is being used, the medicines must be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

· The most common side effects are headache and eye redness. These are not all the possible side effects of VUITY.

Please see full Prescribing Information [rxabbvie.com] available at www.vuity.com [vuity.com] .

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch [fda.gov] or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie.com/myAbbVieAssist [abbvie.com] to learn more.