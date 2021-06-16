Father’s Day Gifts That Will Become Year-Round Favorites

Thinking about what to get dad for Father’s Day? Wondering what to get for the guy who has everything? Looking to avoid cliched gifts like ties and coffee mugs?

You’re not alone.

With Father’s Day around the corner, many of us are scrambling to figure out the perfect gift for dad, without resorting to old standbys. This year, it’s time to get creative, and find something Dad will actually use and enjoy.

Mike Bako will discuss:



Top gifting trends

Grooming and pampering items that should be at the top of your gift list

How tech is playing a part in the gift giving and gift buying experience

Industry stats and trends

About Mike Bako

Mike Bako is a broadcast and digital journalist. Reuters, FOX News, Fox Business, WPIX in New York, and ESPN Radio all frequently rely on Mike’s insights on new trends, current events, sports, and culture. He currently serves as editor of the lifestyle and news website Daily National. Mike is also a father to two beautiful boys, Henry and Evan.

