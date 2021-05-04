Fan Favorite "Bigger" Returns

Season two of BET+’s fan favorite original comedy Bigger is returning for ten new episodes, with all episodes available to stream at launch. Get ready for an edgier, funnier, smarter, BIGGER season!

Created by Felischa Marye, the story continues about the close-knit group of 30-somethings navigating love, friendships and career ambitions. Season two catches up three months after the big arrest. Is the gang still thriving or frontin’?

Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony, and Tristen Winger return as series regulars, while Angela Ko, Bechir Sylvain, Alyssa Brooke, and Warren Burke return as recurring guest stars. The new season also features notable supporting and guest stars including Tori Spelling, Christopher “Play” Martin, Jasmine Guy, Eva Marcille, Devale Ellis, Toccara, Karlie Redd, Debbi Morgan, Curtis Washington, Charmin Lee, Alexa Rachelle Jennings, and more.

​Tanisha Long stars as ‘Layne Roberts’ on Bigger. The Philadelphia native’s other previous credits include MTV's Girl Code, HBO's High Maintenance, The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and the Emmy nominated Warner Brothers digital series I Love Bekka and Lucy.

Chicago native Felischa Marye, a graduate of the MFA screenwriting program at UCLA, transitioned into the film industry stry after a successful career in public relations in the Windy City. While still in film school, she sold her first comedy pilot to HBO. She most recently created and produced the raunchy friends comedy series Bigger, set in Atlanta, with Will Packer producing. Felischa also wrote on two seasons of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Produced by Will Packer Media, season two of “Bigger” is executive produced by Will Packer and Felischa Marye, who also serves as series showrunner. Devon Shepard, season one showrunner, serves as writer/consulting producer in the series’ sophomore season.