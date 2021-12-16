Family Gift Guide With Heather Thomson

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that can be shared. But as easy it may sound; these crowd-pleasers can be a struggle to track down.

About the Talent:

Heather Thomson has over 25 years of fashion experience under her belt, including serving as Design Director for the Sean “Diddy” Combs line, Sean John, and Co-Creative Director alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Jennifer Lopez to launch and develop their respective labels. In 2008, Heather founded her innovative and fashion-forward collection, Yummie by Heather Thomson which changed the shapewear and lifestyle game for women. Heather is an adored reality star that got her claim to fame from her 3 years on the hit Bravo reality series, The Real Housewives of New York City, show-casing her life as a married fashion executive, international business professional and mother of two.

These interviews are sponsored by T-Mobile, Amazon Kids & Family, Meta, and Legoland