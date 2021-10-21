Fall Safety with Martin Amado

As the fall season approaches, many families are readying their homes for routine safety checks and home maintenance. Whether you're maintaining fire prevention units or preparing for the cooler weather, our lifestyle and home decor expert is on hand with the latest tips for fall safety!

MAKE SURE YOU ARE FULLY CHARGED: One of the most important precautions this time of year is to change the batteries in in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Daylight savings time is a great reminder to go through your home, update and test your batteries.

PLAN AHEAD FOR FIRE SAFETY: Fall is great time of year to revisit your family fire safety plan. Go over your escape routes and roles in case of a fire or gas leak in your home. Be sure to check and replace fire extinguishers that may have expired.

PROTECT YOUR WHOLE HOME: Having functioning alarms installed throughout your home is the first line of defense for fire prevention. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends installing smoke alarms on every level of the home, including the basement, and inside each bedroom. CO alarms should also be installed on every level and near each sleeping area.

STAY COZY AND SAFE: Whether you have central heat, are using a space heater or a fireplace, be sure your heating devices are in good working order and in a safe spot. Have central heating systems cleaned and inspected each year. Make sure that any space heaters are surrounded by at least three feet of empty space. If you have a fireplace always use screens to keep sparks and fire debris inside the fireplace.