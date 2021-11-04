Fall Finds!

Evette Rios is a Celebrity Lifestyle Expert, Bilingual TV host, Interior Designer, Cook, Writer and Native New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage. The stylish & fun Mom embraces food, fashion, world views & culture, travel and family activities.

She was the host of the Emmy-nominated Recipe Rehab on CBS and Rachael Ray’s Design Buddy (on TV & in the magazine).

Evette also makes regular appearances on national morning shows including Today on NBC, Rachael Ray, The Chew, Telemundo and Univision programs and more.