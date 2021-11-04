Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Fall Finds!

items.[0].videoTitle
Have no fear, fall is here! Lifestyle Expert and mom Evette Rios shares some of her favorite ideas.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:10:19-04

Evette Rios is a Celebrity Lifestyle Expert, Bilingual TV host, Interior Designer, Cook, Writer and Native New Yorker of Puerto Rican heritage. The stylish & fun Mom embraces food, fashion, world views & culture, travel and family activities.

She was the host of the Emmy-nominated Recipe Rehab on CBS and Rachael Ray’s Design Buddy (on TV & in the magazine).

Evette also makes regular appearances on national morning shows including Today on NBC, Rachael Ray, The Chew, Telemundo and Univision programs and more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4