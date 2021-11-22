Did you know that more than 1.8 billion people use Facebook Groups every month? There are tens of millions of active groups on Facebook and a group for seemingly any interest ranging from Women Welders to Cottage core DIY and Décor. There are more than 70 million admins and moderators running Facebook groups active in the past month. One of those admins is Matt Duffy. Matt Duffy started a group in 2020 called Born Zillennial - boasting more than 180K members around the world, the group is for individuals born sometime in the '90s and shaped by the early 2000s who are too young to be Millennials and too old for Gen Z. The mission of this community is to unlock the past, embrace the present, and brighten the future. The group exploded from 22 members to 22K overnight, and grew to 66K members in the following three days. Today, BZ is celebrating 179k members, including Miley Cyrus, from 100+ countries.