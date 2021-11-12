Facebook Company Announcement

Two things have become clear over the past year: we should prize the moments when we can be together with one another; and when that is not physically possible, we can turn to the digital world to help us feel connected.

But for all of the progress we’ve made, there’s still a lot to do to improve that digital experience. In the next 5-10 years, we’ll start to experience the next step in the evolution of social technology, made possible by the metaverse.

MORE ABOUT NAOMI GLEIT:

Naomi leads the team building products and tools that work across our family of apps, helping people do good on and off Facebook. Naomi has worked on almost every major initiative at the company, including most recently the COVID-19 Information Center and the Voter Information Center. Naomi graduated from Stanford with a degree in Science, Technology and Society; she wrote her thesis on Facebook. She’s now on the board of The Primary School, serving children and their families in East Palo Alto. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, she lives in Palo Alto, California.

Produced for Facebook