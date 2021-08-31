Exclusive Celebrity Teaming Up With Top Canine Competition

The 24th annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge Western Regional features some of the top canine athletes competing in several ninja-like events. That’s why Akbar Gbajabiamila, dog lover and host for the American Ninja Warrior series, is teaming up for coverage around the premiere canine competition. In many ways, it has similarities to the Ninja courses, as dogs compete in events like high-flying disc routines, head-to-head weave pole racing, large and small dog agility courses and the fan-favorite – diving dog – where dogs run and leap off a 40-foot dock into a 19,000-gallon pool of water. Akbar is himself an accomplished athlete and former professional football player. Discover why this pet-loving athlete is teaming up with Purina Pro Plan to showcase the amazing athletic abilities of the top canines in the nation.

This is the second year Akbar has partnered with the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge, but this year, he got to experience the event for himself! Hear about Akbar’s experience interacting with the Surf Dog competitors, throwing the bumper to Diving Dog competitors, trying out agility with his own dog, and so much more. You’ll not only see some ‘incredible’ dogs, but Akbar will also tell you first-hand how high-quality nutrition and expert training make a difference in the competition.

