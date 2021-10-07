ESPN Deportes La Liga

LaLiga Santander, the top division in Spanish soccer is one of the world’s marquee sports leagues, featuring 20 clubs including perennial global powers FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla FC, and more. Returning for its 91st season, LaLiga will now air for the first time ever on broadcast television in the U.S.

ESPN has assembled an all-star roster of play-by-play commentators, hosts, analysts and reporters for its upcoming English and Spanish-language coverage of LaLiga Santander. The lineup of personalities combines over 30 current experts with new faces from across Latin America, Europe and the United States, including world-class players who have competed at the highest levels of global football.