Get ready to brace for the upcoming proposal boom expected this November and December – historically the time of year when most engagements happen. In fact, according to the Wedding Report, next year the number of weddings is anticipated to reach 2.5 million– the highest number since 1984!
From engagement rings to the wedding day – fashion and trends writer, Jamila Stewart, and diamond expert, Tara Zerr, have the pulse on emerging engagement and wedding trends. During the tour, they will discuss:
- Engagement Rings: Couples are taking their time to learn about all the options from designs to budget. And, now couples have one more “C” to focus on in addition to cut, color, clarity and carat weight – a new choice has been added and it’s the “choice” of lab-grown diamonds, which provides more sparkle for the spend. Couples are also changing the way they shop for engagement rings, with many going virtual and bringing their partners in on the decision-making process.
- Wedding Bands: Matchy-matchy is out. Women are choosing bolder styles and men have become interested in adding a little more bling. And, unisex bands are becoming more popular.
- Wedding Day: Gone are the days of neutral wedding colors – bold is back, even with wedding dresses seeing more colors and patterns. And, outdoor ceremonies, destination weddings and unique locations are taking over the traditional ballroom-wedding trend. This is in part due to couples choosing smaller wedding parties and limiting guest lists – not only because they are budget conscious but also as a safe COVID option.