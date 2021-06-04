This month, Congress authorized the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a new program which helps make broadband connectivity more affordable to low-income Americans. All three national providers and nearly 50 regional providers are proud to support the EBB. Collectively this represents providers covering more than 99% of all Americans.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ability to stay connected for school, work and even medical help has been a challenge for millions struggling financially. The wireless industry has helped connect over 2.4 million schoolchildren to critical wireless service so they can continue to learn remotely, offered consumers discounted plans and more data to help them through the hardest months of the pandemic, and expanded network capacity to make sure Americans could continue to stay in touch, get medical help, work, and learn.

Eligible consumers can qualify for discounts up to $50 per month on their wireless bill (or up to $75 per month for households on tribal lands).

For more information visit: CTIA.org/EBB

