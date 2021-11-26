Edward Jones - Alison Carnie

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one third of U.S. adults had a conversation with close family members about their end-of-life plans and preferences. That is according to a new study from financial services firm Edward Jones in partnership with Age Wave and Harris Poll. For 44.5 million Americans (18%), this was the first time they had discussions about finances, health and legal plans.

The pandemic has made many Americans think more about the kind of legacy they want to leave to their families. However, this study has also found that people have been slow to take the necessary steps to put those plans in place. Consider the following study results: