Easy And Quick Weeknight Meals You Need Now

Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, CDN, is one of the nation’s leading health authorities. She is the nutrition and healthy lifestyle expert for the TODAYshow and the host of NBC’s Health + Happiness.She has her own Amazon Live show, Health, Happiness, Joy, where she cooks up mouthwatering recipes, answers viewers’ questions, and shares her favorite products. In addition, Joy is the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet. She isalso the creator of JoyBauer.com, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 14 bestsellers to her credit. Her latest book, Joy Bauer’s Superfood! 150 Recipes For Eternal Youth,features delicious dishes to enhance health, boost energy and increase longevity. In the earlier part of her career, Joy was the Director of Nutrition and Fitness for the Department of Pediatric Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City, as well as the clinical dietitian for their neurosurgical team. One of Joy’s most rewarding experiences was creating and implementing “Heart Smart Kids,” a health program for underprivileged children living in Harlem. Prior to making the jump to media, she taught Anatomy & Physiology and Sports Nutrition at NYU’s School of Continuing Education, as she worked to build what would soon become the largest private nutrition center in the country.