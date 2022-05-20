Dual Immunotherapy Treatment for Advanced Melanoma Patients

Skin cancer remains the most common cancer in the U.S. despite preventative sun care measures like sunscreen use and UV-protective clothing. Rates of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, have been increasing steadily over the last 30 years. Melanoma can be mostly treatable when it is caught in its very early stages, but survival rates can decrease as the disease progresses.

Fortunately, scientific advances have helped bring hope to patients facing advanced melanoma. A decade ago, an advanced melanoma diagnosis often meant only months to live. Since then, immunotherapy has helped transform the treatment of advanced melanoma. Now, a first-in-class dual immunotherapy has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for melanoma that has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, offering another option for patients.

Paid for by: Bristol Myers Squibb

