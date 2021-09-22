Watch
Disaster Evacuation Plan For Pets Could Also Save Human Lives

Anheuser-Busch has partnered with American Humane – in recognition of National Preparedness Month – to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 22, 2021
As wildfires still burn in the West and victims in the Gulf Coast and Northeast pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ida, Anheuser-Busch has partnered with American Humane – in recognition of National Preparedness Month – to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts. The partnership addresses the need for pet owners to create and have a pet-inclusive evacuation plan, and also makes possible the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and relief organizations during and after natural disasters.

