Disaster Evacuation Plan For Pets Could Also Save Human Lives

As wildfires still burn in the West and victims in the Gulf Coast and Northeast pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ida, Anheuser-Busch has partnered with American Humane – in recognition of National Preparedness Month – to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts. The partnership addresses the need for pet owners to create and have a pet-inclusive evacuation plan, and also makes possible the distribution of emergency drinking water to pet shelters and relief organizations during and after natural disasters.
Posted at 7:37 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:37:17-04
