Direct Relief With Thomas Tighe

The past few years have been overwhelming for many people across the United States. From the Covid-19 health crisis to devastating wildfires, earthquakes and hurricanes that have battered our communities, Americans have continued to face multiple challenges in 2021. With the country in the midst of economic recovery, how can we help those in need after a natural disaster?

According to a recent report by the Independent Sector, 40% of nonprofits reported revenue declines last year,

December continues to be the largest month for charitable giving, with 20.3% of all gifts donated that month, according to the Blackbaud Institute, so this year's giving season will be crucial for many of the country's nonprofits

There are also ways to get involved by donating your time instead of making a financial donation.

