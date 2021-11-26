Watch
Direct Relief With Thomas Tighe

Learn what organizations are doing to combat ‘disaster fatigue’ during times of need and how you can choose the right charity this season.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 13:19:40-05

The past few years have been overwhelming for many people across the United States. From the Covid-19 health crisis to devastating wildfires, earthquakes and hurricanes that have battered our communities, Americans have continued to face multiple challenges in 2021. With the country in the midst of economic recovery, how can we help those in need after a natural disaster?

For more information please visit: directrelief.org

