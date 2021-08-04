Watch
Delicious Food Makes Family Reunions Special

After a year filled with social distancing, everyone is gearing up to reconnect with family and friends, and picnic get-togethers filled with delicious food, will be one of the most popular ways to reunite with loved ones when you’re ready for those long-overdue laughs.
To help bring the party, and the flavor-filled recipes, Chicken of the Sea is celebrating the reuniting of family and friends by giving away $10,000 in Reunion Grants to help you and your family plan the perfect picnic or backyard BBQ get together!

Planning a memorable outdoor gathering for friends and family can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Chicken of the Sea makes meal planning easy with high-quality, fresh seafood that adds quality and flavor to your favorite family reunion dishes. And nothing brings family together like a table packed with appetizing food!

