Dealing With Dreaded Issues Surrounding Diabetes

More than 34 million Americans – just over 1 in 10 – have diabetes, and neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy of the feet, or more commonly referred to as diabetic nerve pain, is one of its most common complications.

The painful symptoms associated with this nerve damage include numbness, tingling, as well as burning, shooting or stabbing sensations that most often affect the lower extremities.

It is a progressive and debilitating complication of diabetes that will affect approximately more than 5 million Americans in 2021 and is expected to double by 2030.

Key Facts and Figures:

The lack of effective, innovative treatment options have left many patients with a significant unmet medical need

Two in five patients had to visit three or more doctors before getting the right diagnosis for their pain

58% of patients are not satisfied with the current treatment plan for their diabetic nerve foot pain

