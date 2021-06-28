Creative Ideas To Keep Your Teens Engaged

As parents with teenagers look ahead to summer break, many are wondering how they’re going to fill their kids’ time. Unlike younger kids, teens aren’t as easily entertained, and like it or not, are often more social on apps than they may be in real life.

And as apps, social platforms and devices become a prevalent form of communication, parents may be asking themselves - is it possible to use technology to their advantage?

The Tech Savvy Mama, Leticia Barr, will share fun ways to keep your teens engaged, and yes connected, this summer. She’ll discuss how to use social media for good, including an app for teens that helps them learn new languages, create meaningful connections with friends, and even make new friends around the globe. Leticia will also discuss the new rules of safety and how to mentor, not monitor, screen time.

