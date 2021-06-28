Watch
The Morning Blend

Actions

Creative Ideas To Keep Your Teens Engaged

items.[0].videoTitle
The Tech Savvy Mom discusses how to make more meaningful social interactions and experiences this summer. Plus, ways teens can expand their cultural horizon without a passport.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 15:00:38-04

As parents with teenagers look ahead to summer break, many are wondering how they’re going to fill their kids’ time. Unlike younger kids, teens aren’t as easily entertained, and like it or not, are often more social on apps than they may be in real life.

And as apps, social platforms and devices become a prevalent form of communication, parents may be asking themselves - is it possible to use technology to their advantage?

The Tech Savvy Mama, Leticia Barr, will share fun ways to keep your teens engaged, and yes connected, this summer. She’ll discuss how to use social media for good, including an app for teens that helps them learn new languages, create meaningful connections with friends, and even make new friends around the globe. Leticia will also discuss the new rules of safety and how to mentor, not monitor, screen time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku