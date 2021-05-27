Cox Communications - Ducks Unlimited

The coastal prairies, marshes and bays of the Gulf of Mexico are among North America's most productive wetland systems. Tragically, they are also among the most threatened, with more than 90% of coastal wetland loss in the lower 48 states occurring here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Between 1780 and 1980, more than half the wetlands in the United States were drained, filled, or significantly altered.

Nearly half the bird species and two-thirds of the fish species in the United States rely on wetlands at some point during their lives. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that 101.6 million people participate in fishing, hunting, bird-watching, or other forms of wildlife-associated recreation. These activities contribute more than $150 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

To date, more than 130,000 acres have been improved through Ducks Unlimited’s Gulf Coast initiative. Conservation work on the gulf coast not only benefits the environment, but also helps support the communities that surround this critical habitat.

For more information please visit: www.ducks.org

