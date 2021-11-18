Covid Has Put Our Oral Health On The Backburner

Oral health is often further down the list of priorities when it comes to health, and confusion around accessibility to dentists during the pandemic exacerbated this issue. So it is important to note that 90% of dental health is achieved through diet, lifestyle habits and your oral health routine at home.

Now is the time to invest in your routine at home so you can take control of your oral health – even if you have missed a cleaning or two during the pandemic. A solid at-home regime will ensure you are minimizing your risk of developing tooth or gum infections, while also minimizing any halitosis that may be heightened or spotted due to face coverings.

During this tour – sisters, practicing cosmetic dentists and co-founders of Spotlight Oral Health care, Drs. Vanessa and Lisa Creaven – will discuss the importance of oral health care – especially during the pandemic. And, the advice they would give to their patients in this current climate is to ensure they are brushing twice a day with a fluoridated toothpaste and using a sonic brush, flossing every day to ensure they are limiting food debris gathering between the teeth and reducing the risk of gum inflammation, using a mouthwash intermittently throughout the day that is rinsing away any sugar deposits and remineralizing any lost enamel.

Not only does oral health care keep your smile looking good on Zoom calls – your mouth has its own microbiome and it's very important to support the growth and development of healthy or "good" bacteria which promote oral health. There is a lot of research that proves links between certain bacteria and decay, gum disease and also significant links between certain oral bacteria and heart infections, poor diabetic control and even health of growing babies in pregnant women. The good news is that simple daily oral hygiene routines can play a huge role in the promotion of a good oral microbiome.

This interview opportunity is courtesy of Spotlight Oral Care