The peak holiday shopping season has arrived. The question is now how, where, and when will consumers shop this year? Each year, Cotton Incorporated’s Lifestyle MonitorTM survey asks buyers how they plan on tackling gift giving to offer brands and retailers a preview of their shopping intentions.

Director of Corporate Strategy and Insights for Cotton Incorporated, Melissa Bastos will talk about the results of the survey and how consumers are planning on shopping this holiday season. She will share details on consumers feelings on in-store and online shopping.

THE 2021 SURVEY REVEALS:

About half of shoppers plan to shop for their holiday gifts in physical stores.

This year’s top purchasing categories are:

Gift Cards

Clothing

Toys

Shoppers say they research their gifts before buying and look for gift inspiration from social sites

About 10% of shoppers say they won’t start buying until December

For more information please visit: lifestylemonitor.cottoninc.com

