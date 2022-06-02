Cooking Connections: The Family Bonds that Form Through Food

One silver lining from the pandemic is that it helped many people reconnect to sharing family mealtimes and preparing recipes passed down from previous generations. In fact, according to a recent survey by Bosch home appliances, 64% of American adults still cook meals today that their parents or grandparents used to make for them as kids. And while families are enjoying this rediscovered tradition, three in five feel they can’t quite make certain family recipes just “right,” mainly due to not having the same kitchen tools and appliances to mimic them. Luckily, help is on the way.

Michelin-starred chef, TV personality, and New York Times bestselling author, Curtis Stone shares his passion for keeping his family traditions alive and reveal his secrets for making the perfect family recipe.

Paid for by: Bosch