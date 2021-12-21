Coming To A Garage Near You...Garage Squad!

MotorTrend’s hit series GARAGE SQUAD is back with a new co-host, new cars, and new transformations! MotorTrend announced the addition of Bogi Lateiner, an ASE master certified technician and host of ALL GIRLS GARAGE, to the GARAGE SQUAD team. Bogi joins as co-host alongside National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) driver Bruno Massel and lead mechanic Joe Zolper who are now in their 8th season as co-hosts of the series

In each episode the GARAGE SQUAD comes to the rescue with a team of highly trained mechanics and experts who take over a car owner’s garage with the goal to transform their stalled project into an automotive dream ride. Across America, countless car aficionados have bought a less than perfect version of their dream car hoping their amateur mechanical chops would return that lackluster ride to glory, but are short on knowhow, time, money, and the right tools. Fortunately, the GARAGE SQUAD is always up for doing what it takes to bring joyful tears to even the most hardened car owners.

Bogi has hosted the popular MotorTrend series ALL GIRLS GARAGE since it launched in 2012. As a young woman Bogi pursued automotive repair as a career, becoming an ASE master certified technician and custom car builder. Her passion for empowering women through auto repair led her to found Girl Gang Garage, a unique auto shop whose purpose is to encourage and champion the entry and advancement of women within the automotive and skilled trade industries.

Joe Zolper, lead builder on Garage Squad, is the award winning owner and chief wrench of Prison City Choppers in Joliet, IL; where he lives with his wife and young daughter. Prison City’s work has been turning heads for 17 years. Joe comes from a family of mechanics (he worked on dirt bikes as a kid and helped his dad and brother on their cars). He was practically born with a wrench in his hand and has wanted to be a diesel mechanic since the 3rd grade. Joe is also the kind of guy who likes to go fast. He’s been drag racing since he was 16, mostly for fun. He builds all his own cars, motors, transmissions and rear ends. Everything. Whether it’s Prison City work or personal he’s the quintessential Jack of All Trades: electrician, welder, fabricator, sheet metal guy and mechanic, all in one trash talking package. Some of his own cars include an alcohol blown, pro modified 69 Daytona he’s building from scratch and an alcohol blown 68 GTX also built from scratch. He also has a couple of big block turbo charged cars he done in his spare time.

For more info, visit:

https://www.motortrend.com/