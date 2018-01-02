As executive director, college and career access, Aaron leads the College Board’s digital efforts to clear a path for students to college and career success. Overseeing College Board resources such as BigFuture and CollegeGo, and partnerships with Khan Academy and Roadtrip Nation ® , Aaron is charged with helping students take the right next step in their journey to college and career. Aaron joined the College Board in 2014 to lead the development of Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy, helping to launch the world’s greatest SAT practice resources that just happen to be free. Previously, Aaron held leadership roles at Kaplan ® Test Prep in digital product management, sales, and educator support.