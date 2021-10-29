Cheers to Saving Local Bars And Restaurants

With the delta variant on one hand and the worker shortage on the other, the restaurant industry has been put back under acute pressure after a promising summer. Nearly 1 million restaurant workers remain unemployed and 82% of independent restaurants and bars recently reported that they were at risk of shuttering.

Your audience might be wondering, what can I do to help my local bar or restaurant thrive during these very challenging times?

To help, Cointreau, the premium French liqueur at the heart of over 500 of the world’s most celebrated cocktails, announces year two of Cosmos for a Cause program to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) and invites consumers to join the fight to save local restaurants and bars across the U.S. as the road to recovery continues.

Starting on October 15th through December 31st, Cointreau will donate a portion of sales up to $100,000 to the IRC for every order of a Cosmopolitan at a participating bar or restaurant. Additionally, the Republic National Distributing Company will join as a partner and match the donation.