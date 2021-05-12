Chasing Ocean Giants

What immense creatures inhabit the vast depths of the ocean and how do we learn more about them? In an eight-episode series, discovery+ audiences will swim along with Patrick on the adventure of a lifetime as he travels through some of the most hostile environments on Earth in pursuit of close encounters with the largest and most elusive ocean giants on the planet with breathtaking rewards; displays of animal behavior the world has never seen before. Viewers will encounter natural history filmmaking at its finest - from Arctic Bowheads going head-to-head with killer whales in Russia, to night singing humpbacks in Colombia. Each episode is a new quest for Patrick to free dive and swim as close as humanly possible to these giants to uncover their mysteries beneath the surface. In the premiere episode, Patrick travels to the Caribbean island of Dominica to examine the behavior of sperm whales. Along with Dr. Shane Gero, one of the world’s leading authorities on Sperm whales, Patrick uses innovative technology to capture extraordinary footage of a sperm whale hunting squid at depths of over 2000 feet. It’s an experience not to be missed!