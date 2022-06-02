Charter Schools Are Facing A Potential Roadblock

Public charter schools are an important part of the American education landscape serving 3.6 million students — two-thirds of whom are from low-income, Black or Hispanic communities. Nearly 65% of all charter schools are single-site community-based schools, and the U.S. Department of Education's proposed regulations on federal Charter Schools Program funds threatens new schools like this. The proposed new rules and regulations would make it more difficult and nearly impossible for community leaders to start new charter schools.

Charter schools are unique public schools that operate outside the local school district, offering flexibility and individualized learning options for families and students. These schools are the only type of public schools where enrollment grew during the pandemic. Families want more of these schools, and U.S. Department of Education should not make it more difficult for them to access start-up funds. . Debbie Veney, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at the National Alliance has more details about the proposed regulations and how it will impact charter schools in the future.

Paid for by: Communications & Marketing at the National Alliance