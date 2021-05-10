Change Your Posture and Improve your Health

May is National Posture Month, making it the perfect time to discuss the importance of good posture and spinal health. About two-thirds of adults in the U.S. (62%) have had neck or back pain significant enough that they sought out a health care professional for care at some point, including 25% who did so in the last 12 months. Unfortunately, for many, the discomfort isn’t temporary. According to the CDC, an estimated 50 million adults in the U.S. – more than 1 in 5 – suffer from chronic pain, defined as having pain on most days or every day during the past six months.

While back problems are what most people associate with poor posture, those issues are just the tip of the iceberg. Poor posture may be the culprit of this chronic pain and an array of other medical issues including headaches, jaw pain, arthritis, poor digestion and poor circulation. On May 4th, Dr. Steven Knauf from The Joint Chiropractic will discuss how improving your spinal health can have great benefits to your overall well-being. He can share simple tips on how to improve your posture and improve your health.