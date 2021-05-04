Celebrating Mother’s Day with Nintendo

Lilliana is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert, and author. The enterprising star has curated a career that began from a small blog, to being seen by millions daily on numerous platforms including TODAY, Access Hollywood, The Wendy Williams Show and most recently as the first and only Latinx host of "Steve Harvey." Lilliana has always been passionate about giving back and actively advocates on issues such as education, health, immigration, and economic empowerment. She also embraces and welcomes her responsibility as a role model for others in the Latinx community who aspire to work in television.

