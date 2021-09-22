Celebrate Grandparents Every Day

For many families, the COVID-19 pandemic has separated grandparents from their grandchildren and made it difficult to be there in person for some of their grandchildren’s biggest moments. And sometimes it’s not even about missing the big moments, but the everyday moments, such as reading a story to them or sharing a meal, that make it so hard to be separated.

Because many of us are separated from loved ones right now and relying on virtual ways to connect, UnitedHealthcare collaborated with Sesame Workshop to develop downloadable resources to be shared with family and friends that offer fun ways to connect with grandparents, together or apart.

As we celebrate grandparents on National Grandparents Day and every day, now is the chance for your audience to learn more about UnitedHealthcare and Sesame Workshop’s Growing Every Day, Every Way program and how it is honoring grandparents and families by providing educational resources on developmental milestones to establish lifelong healthy habits.

