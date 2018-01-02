Catfish 100th Episode

Catfish brings together couples who have interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time? This season gets even more heated as each episode will not only reveal if someone has been catfished, but there will be an explosive second admission resulting in the most shocking catfish tales in franchise history. Also, for the first time, Nev will take his investigations home with him and let audiences meet his wife, Laura, and one year-old daughter, Cleo, for a look into his family life. The new season premieres in January 2018.



Following the success of Rogue Pictures and Relativity Media’s critically acclaimed 2010 documentary-thriller Catfish , MTV’s new hit series Catfish: The TV Show tackles the mystery and complexities of dating in a digital world. The series follows host,Nev Schulman, whose own online love drama was the subject of the Catfish film, as he takes viewers on a deeply personal journey that goes inside the stories of young people as their online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life encounters. Prior to Catfish , Schulman was a New York City photographer and filmmaker, and the youngest member of Supermarché. His photography has appeared in magazines and newspapers such as Vogue, The New York Times, Lucky, New York magazine, the New York Sun and Dance Magazine. He now resides in Los Angeles.



Max Joseph has written, directed, and produced over 70 short films that have screened at Sundance, Telluride, and SXSW. His PSA “Follow the Frog” was featured as one of TED’s Ads Worth Spreading in 2013. He most recently co-wrote and directed the film We Are Your Friends starring Zac Efron and Emily Ratajkowski. He often collaborates with YouTube filmmaker Casey Neistat. Max is also a co-host and executive producer on MTV's Catfish: The TV Show.