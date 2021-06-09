Cat Steven's "Peace Train" Is 50 Years Old

Cat Stevens - ’70s troubadour, singer-songwriter, inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame - is known around the world for his hits including If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out, Wild World, Father and Son, and The First Cut Is the Deepest. Now he has partnered with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds to produce Peace Train, a children’s book celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic song’s original release on his multi platinum albumTeaser and the Firecat.

Featuring joyful illustrations and the timeless lyrics of the much-loved peace anthem released in 1971, this hopeful picture book continues Stevens’s commitment to children’s education and shared love for people of all cultures and identities. Stevens invites readers to hop on the Peace Train and join its growing group of passengers who are all ready to travel together to a better world of peace and human understanding. Says Stevens: “I wrote these lyrics more than fifty years ago, and I know the words still boom as true and loud today as they did in the 1970s."Cat Stevens is one of the most influential Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriters of all time. His career spans over six decades. Renowned for his lifelong philanthropic work and one of the very first Goodwill Ambassadors for UNICEF, Yusuf / Cat Stevens founded his own international relief organization and was honored with the World Social Award in 2003, an award organized by Mikhail Gorbachev, for “humanitarian relief work helping children and victims of war.” The Nobel Peace Laureates recognized him with the Man for Peace Award for his philanthropy in 2004. A long-term supporter of education and relief work, in 2020 he launched the Peace Train initiative, which delivers food, medical aid, and education globally.Learn more at www.catstevens.com [cts.vresp.com].Peter H. Reynolds is the author and illustrator of many books for children, parents, and educators alike, including The Dot, Happy Dreamer, and the New York Times bestsellers The Word Collector and Say Something! His books have been translated into over twenty-five languages around the globe and are celebrated worldwide. In 1996, he founded FableVision with his brother, Paul, as a social change agency to help create “stories that matter, stories that move.” He lives in Dedham, Massachusetts, with his family.Learn more at www.peterhreynolds.com [cts.vresp.com].Peace Train, written by Cat Stevens and illustrated by Peter H. Reynolds, is on-sale May 11 from HarperCollins. Following the release of Peace Train, HarperCollins will publish the picture book adaptation of Stevens’s legendary songIf You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out in Summer 2022.

