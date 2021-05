Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 07, 2021

Jason Jakaitis Cape Coral Carrabba’s Italian Grill Managing Partner Sponsored by

Carrabba’s Italian Grill More Information

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

762 SW Pine Island Road

Cape Coral

(239) 574-2797

www.carrabbas.com



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.