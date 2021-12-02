Caring For The Caregivers

Whether caring for aging parents, sick children, or loved ones on a health journey, most adults will find themselves in the role of family caregiver at some point. And, the number of us giving that care is growing. The most recent statistics show the number of Americans providing unpaid care has increased over the last five years from 43M to 53M*.

From organizing calendars and scheduling doctor visits to cooking, cleaning, running errands, and of course, the added stress and precautions at every turn due to COVID, the responsibilities caregivers take on during an already emotional time can be overwhelming and quickly lead to strain, burnout and again, stress – stress – stress!

Caregivers under strain can experience insomnia, exhaustion, weight fluctuations, even drug or alcohol abuse. The mental symptoms are equally concerning: feelings of guilt, irritability, anxiety, and too often, isolation.

So, who cares for the caregivers? It takes a village. There are ways to help lessen the physical and emotional strain¾and to let them know someone has their back! Tia Newcomer, CEO of CaringBridge, a nonprofit social network that rallies community around people on health journeys is available LIVE via Satellite or Zoom with encouragement and advice for caregivers and those who love them. Newcomer will discuss:

Tips for self-care when you’re caring for someone else

How sharing what you’re going through can help

Healing Practices Learned From 850,000 Journeys Shared on CaringBridge

How to Support the Caregivers in Your Community

*Source: Caregiving in the U.S. 2020, National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP